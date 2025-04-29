UTI Mutual Fund launches Multi Cap Fund: Here's all you need to know

UTI Multi Cap Fund: UTI Mutual Fund has launched its UTI Multi Cap Fund, an open-ended scheme investing across largecap, midcap, and smallcap segments. The new fund offer (NFO) opened for subscription on April 29, 2025, and will close on May 13, 2025. The scheme's performance is measured against the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Return Index.

The scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalization spectrum. However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

The scheme offers both regular and direct plans. Investors can invest a minimum amount of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The minimum subsequent investment amount will be ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The minimum SIP amount for daily, weekly and monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) is ₹500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The minimum SIP amount for quarterly SIP is ₹1,500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

According to the scheme information document (SID), if the units are redeemed or switched out within 90 days from the day of allotment, an exit load of 1 per cent will be charged. However, no exit load will be charged if units are redeemed after 90 days from the date of allotment. According to the riskometer, the principal invested in the scheme will be at very high risk.

Karthikraj Lakshmanan serves as the designated fund manager for the scheme.

Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer at UTI AMC, said that UTI Multi Cap Fund reflects the broader commitment to offering thoughtfully designed investment solutions that align with long-term wealth creation.

"It is designed as an all-rounder investment solution that adapts to market cycles. It draws from our overall allocation philosophy and showcases the depth of our equity research capability across sectors and business cycles. We believe this is an effective addition for investors looking to build a core equity portfolio with strategic diversification,” he added.

Also Read

UTI Multi Cap Fund: Who should invest?

According to the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation and investments across large, midcap and smallcap stocks. However, investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.