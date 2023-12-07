Markets snap 7-day winning streak on profit booking; Sensex falls 132 pts

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty snapped their seven-day winning streak on Thursday due to profit taking by investors after recent sharp gains triggered by negative cues from Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 132.04 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 69,521.69. The gauge hit the lowest intra-day level of 69,320.53. Broader index Nifty also declined 36.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 20,901.15.



Analysts said crude oil prices in international markets failed to boost sentiment amid selling pressure from foreign institutional investors even as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision.







The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain the status quo on the interest rate in its bi-monthly monetary policy decision to be announced on Friday.

Major laggards among Sensex constituents included Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel and ITC. Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Titan emerged as winners. As many as 17 shares of the 30-share Sensex ended the session in red, while 23 Nifty firms closed lower.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, the market took a breather as investors are in a wait-and-watch



mode ahead of the monetary policy announcement. “A better-than-estimated Q2 GDP growth, ease in global oil prices and drop in global bond yield will be the silver lining for the MPC. However, the expectation of a rise in domestic November inflation, drop in Rabi cultivation and increase in foodgrain prices will influence RBI to adopt a cautious approach in the short-term,” he said. About the movement in Nifty, Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities, said the index hovered within the bands of 20850-20950 as “sentiment remains somewhat cautious ahead of the RBI policy meet”.