Sensex, Nifty gain for third day as trade deal, Fed hopes lift mood

Indian equity benchmarks extended their winning streak to a third session on Wednesday, driven by optimism over a potential US–India trade deal and heightened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next month.

The Sensex ended 585 points, or 0.7 per cent, higher at 84,467, while the Nifty advanced 181 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 25,876. The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 4.75 trillion to Rs 474 trillion.

What drove the rally in Indian markets?

Equities have been gaining steadily since October, supported by strong corporate earnings and hopes that the proposed trade agreement could sharply reduce tariffs—from about 50 per cent to 15–16 per cent—on select goods between the two countries.

Technology stocks led Wednesday’s rally, with the Nifty IT index climbing 2 per cent, taking its three-day gain to 5 per cent. The sector benefited from renewed optimism on US policy after President Trump signalled support for skilled foreign workers, easing concerns over visa restrictions. What other factors boosted investor sentiment? Hopes of an end to the US government shutdown, along with expectations of a December rate cut by the Federal Reserve, further bolstered sentiment. “The up move was supported by the US softening its stance on trade tariffs with India. Additionally, steady Q2 earnings, exit polls in Bihar indicating an NDA victory, and record SIP inflows buoyed investor sentiment,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We expect markets to maintain a positive bias, supported by the ongoing earnings season, progress on the trade deal, and improving global cues,” he added. Market breadth remained positive, with 2,447 stocks advancing against 1,764 declining. What are the technical levels to watch? “Going ahead, the 25,760–25,730 zone will act as immediate support for the Nifty. A break below 25,730 could trigger profit-booking towards 25,560. On the upside, resistance lies at 26,000–26,030, and a sustained move above this range could open the door to 26,180 in the near term,” said Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research, SBI Securities.

Which stocks and sectors performed best? Among Sensex stocks, Asian Paints was the top gainer, rising 4.5 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, which added 3.4 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,750 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutions pumped in Rs 5,127 crore. The latest gains come amid global brokerage houses such as HSBC and Goldman Sachs turning overweight on India. What is the global outlook for Indian equities? “India’s year-to-date underperformance of 27 percentage points against emerging markets, the largest in two decades, was triggered by high starting valuations and cyclical slowdown. We now see a case for India to perform better next year, supported by earnings revival and defensible valuations,” Goldman Sachs said in a note, setting a Nifty target of 29,000.