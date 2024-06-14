Home / Markets / News / Marshall Wace sells shares of One97 Comm, Shriram Finance for Rs 419 crore

Marshall Wace sells shares of One97 Comm, Shriram Finance for Rs 419 crore

Paris-based financial services firm BNP Paribas, through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased shares of One97 Communication and Shriram Finance at same price, as per the NSE data

Paytm
Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund also disposed of over 14.67 lakh shares of Shriram Finance at an average price of Rs 2,684.30 per piece. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UK-based hedge fund Marshall Wace on Friday sold shares of One97 Communications and Shriram Finance for a combined value of Rs 419 crore through open market transactions.

Marshall Wace, through its arm Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund, offloaded shares of One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, and Shriram Finance Ltd through separate block deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per the data on the NSE, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund sold

5.85 lakh shares of One97 Communications at an average price of Rs 428.05 apiece.

In addition, Marshall Wace Investment Strategies - Eureka Fund also disposed of over 14.67 lakh shares of Shriram Finance at an average price of Rs 2,684.30 per piece.

This took the combined transaction value to Rs 419.09 crore.

Meanwhile, Paris-based financial services firm BNP Paribas, through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased shares of One97 Communication and Shriram Finance Ltd at the same price, as per the NSE data.

Shares of Shriram Finance rose 1.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,731.25 apiece, while scrip of One97 Communications slipped 1.04 per cent to settle at Rs 423.60 per piece on the NSE.

Also Read

Nomura upgrades Eureka Forbes to 'Buy', sees 23% upside on cheap valuation

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

Paytm considering reduction of workforce by 20% amid rising employee costs

Small-cap chemical stock freezes at 20% upper circuit post block deal

India reclaims fourth-biggest global equity market tag from Hong Kong

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hits new peak of Rs 434.9 trn

Eid holiday: Are stock markets NSE & BSE open for trading on June 17?

This smallcap stock has zoomed 87% in 8 days; skyrocketed 10,889% in 4 yrs!

Dixon Technologies hits record high on Friday; Co clarifies capex plans

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :One97 CommunicationsStake sale

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story