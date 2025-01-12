Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms tumbles Rs 1.85 trn; HDFC Bank hit hard

Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms tumbles Rs 1.85 trn; HDFC Bank hit hard

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent

HDFC Bank, HDFC
The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 70,479.23 crore to Rs 12,67,440.61 crore | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most-valued firms tumbled Rs 1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with a weak trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,844.2 points or 2.32 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 573.25 points or 2.38 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and ITC faced erosion from their market valuations, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and the latest entrant in the top-10 pack -- HCL Technologies, were the gainers.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dropped by Rs 70,479.23 crore to Rs 12,67,440.61 crore.

The Kolkata-based diversified entity ITC's valuation tumbled Rs 46,481 crore to Rs 5,56,583.44 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India slumped Rs 44,935.46 crore to Rs 6,63,233.14 crore and that of Reliance Industries eroded by Rs 12,179.13 crore to Rs 16,81,194.35 crore.

Also Read

HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates to 7.9% from 7.75%

CLSA 2025 India portfolio: TaMo, NTPC, Nestle, Britannia in; HDFC Bank out

HDFC Bank stock can dip to Rs 1,500 if breaks this support; key levels here

Stocks to Watch, Jan 6, 2025: Nykaa, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HUL, RIL

Premium

HDFC Bank's LDR falls below 100% for the first time after merger

ICICI Bank's valuation declined by Rs 11,877.49 crore to Rs 8,81,501.01 crore.

However, TCS added Rs 60,168.79 crore taking its mcap to Rs 15,43,313.32 crore.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services jumped nearly 6 per cent on Friday after the IT services firm reported an 11.95 per cent jump in December quarter net profit to Rs 12,380 crore.

The market valuation of HCL Tech jumped Rs 13,120.58 crore to Rs 5,41,539.01 crore.

The valuation of Infosys surged Rs 11,792.44 crore to Rs 8,16,626.78 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 8,999.41 crore to Rs 9,19,933.99 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever rallied Rs 8,564.26 crore to Rs 5,73,758.44 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HCL Tech.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi 'watchful' of manipulative practices, trades in index heavyweights

Ease of doing business: Sebi mulling new metrics to measure risk in F&O

Premium

Unlisted companies adding capacity at faster clip than listed peers

Premium

Registration process for FPIs investing only in G-Secs to get easier

$35 billion IPOs in the pipeline this year: Kotak Investment Banking

Topics :HDFC Bankmcapmarket capitalisationmarket cap

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story