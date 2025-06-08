Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 9 of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1 trn; Reliance, HDFC Bank shine

Mcap of 9 of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1 trn; Reliance, HDFC Bank shine

From the top-10 pack, TCS emerged as the only laggard, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and HUL were the gainers

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore, the most among top-10 firms | File image of Reliance Industries
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,00,850.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank stealing the show with maximum gain, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 737.98 points, or 0.90 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the only laggard, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the gainers. 

ALSO READ: Mcap of 6 of top valued cos erodes by ₹78,166 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore, the most among top-10 firms.

HDFC Bank's valuation surged Rs 26,668.23 crore to Rs 15,15,853.85 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 12,322.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,82,469.45 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 9,790.87 crore to Rs 10,41,053.07 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap zoomed Rs 9,280.89 crore to Rs 5,61,282.11 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 7,127.63 crore to Rs 10,65,894.55 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced Rs 3,953.12 crore to Rs 6,07,073.28 crore.

Infosys added Rs 519.27 crore to its mcap, which stood at Rs 6,49,739.73 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up Rs 401.61 crore to Rs 7,25,437.74 crore.

However, the mcap of TCS dropped Rs 28,510.53 crore to Rs 12,24,975.89 crore.

In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VC funds get relief; MCX gets approval for electricity derivatives

Premium

Cement industry eyes demand revival amid looming capacity surplus

Markets cheer RBI's jumbo rate cut; Sensex ends 746.95 points higher

CRR cut surprised mkts; RBI may await data before next rate move: Analysts

Sebi attaches bank, demat, MF accounts of Choksi to recover Rs 2.1 cr dues

Topics :market capmarket valuationReliance IndustriesInfosys HDFC Bank

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story