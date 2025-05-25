Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Mcap of 6 of top valued cos erodes by ₹78,166 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

Mcap of 6 of top valued cos erodes by ₹78,166 cr; Reliance biggest laggard

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 per cent and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 per cent

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

The market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by ₹40,800.4 crore to ₹19,30,339.56 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by ₹78,166.08 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 609.51 points or 0.74 per cent and the Nifty declined 166.65 points or 0.66 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the gaine₹from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries declined by ₹40,800.4 crore to ₹19,30,339.56 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' valuation dropped by ₹17,710.54 crore to ₹12,71,395.95 crore.

 

Also Read

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

9 top valued firms see ₹3.35 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

8 top valued firms saw combined ₹1.60 trn erosion in valuation last week

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

7 top valued firms see ₹2.31 trn jump in valuation, Reliance biggest winner

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 6 top valued firms soars by Rs 1.18 trn, TCS biggest winner

HDFC Bank

Mcap of 10 top valued firms jumps ₹3.84 trn; HDFC, Airtel biggest gainers

The valuation of Infosys went lower by ₹10,488.58 crore to ₹6,49,876.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever eroded by ₹5,462.8 crore to ₹5,53,974.88 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank edged down by ₹2,454.31 crore to ₹10,33,868.01 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped by ₹1,249.45 crore to ₹7,05,446.59 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹10,121.24 crore to ₹10,44,682.72 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance surged ₹4,548.87 crore to ₹5,74,207.54 crore and that of ITC climbed ₹875.99 crore to ₹5,45,991.05 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank went up by ₹399.93 crore to ₹14,80,723.47 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valuable firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Asian markets, stock market trading

Equity markets to eye macro data, RBI dividend, global trends this week

PremiumPage Industries, Page Industries stock, profit margins, volume, pg indus

Page Industries' stock looks to maintain growth momentum in FY26

IT stocks fall as Moody’s downgrades US sovereign credit rating to ‘AA1’

IT stocks fall as Moody's downgrades US sovereign credit rating to 'AA1'

PremiumVIKAS KHEMANI, Founder, Carnelian Asset Management

India will stay the top market for 20 more years, says Vikas Khemani

Premiumpaint

Paint major Berger's palette finds contrast in a washed-out quarter

Topics : mcap Reliance Industries BSE Market Capitalisation stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon