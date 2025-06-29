Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges by ₹2.34 trn, Reliance biggest gainer

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹2,34,565.53 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with a buoyant trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Infosys emerged as the only laggard, facing erosion from its valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹69,556.91 crore to ₹20,51,590.51 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries market cap surpasses ₹20 trillion-mark once again Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹51,860.65 crore to ₹11,56,329.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied by ₹37,342.73 crore to ₹15,44,624.52 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance zoomed ₹26,037.88 crore to ₹5,88,213.55 crore and that of ICICI Bank edged higher by ₹24,649.73 crore to ₹10,43,037.49 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed ₹13,250.87 crore to ₹6,05,523.65 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹8,389.15 crore to ₹7,18,788.90 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained ₹3,183.91 crore to ₹12,45,761.80 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹293.7 crore to ₹5,41,850.99 crore.

In contrast, the mcap of Infosys declined by ₹5,494.8 crore to ₹6,68,256.29 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.