Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges by ₹2.34 trn, Reliance biggest gainer

Mcap of 9 top valued firms surges by ₹2.34 trn, Reliance biggest gainer

From the top-10 pack, Infosys emerged as the only laggard, facing erosion from its valuation

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹69,556.91 crore to ₹20,51,590.51 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹2,34,565.53 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in-line with a buoyant trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark surged 1,650.73 points or 2 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Infosys emerged as the only laggard, facing erosion from its valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹69,556.91 crore to ₹20,51,590.51 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by ₹51,860.65 crore to ₹11,56,329.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied by ₹37,342.73 crore to ₹15,44,624.52 crore. 
 
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance zoomed ₹26,037.88 crore to ₹5,88,213.55 crore and that of ICICI Bank edged higher by ₹24,649.73 crore to ₹10,43,037.49 crore.
 
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed ₹13,250.87 crore to ₹6,05,523.65 crore and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹8,389.15 crore to ₹7,18,788.90 crore.
 
The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained ₹3,183.91 crore to ₹12,45,761.80 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹293.7 crore to ₹5,41,850.99 crore.
 
In contrast, the mcap of Infosys declined by ₹5,494.8 crore to ₹6,68,256.29 crore.
 
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Macroeconomic data, US tariff news likely to drive markets this week

Premium

Equity, hybrid funds dominate small town mutual fund flows: Icra Analytics

Pump & dump stock 'scam': Sebi seizes 'incrimating evidence' in search ops

Premium

Auto component sector: Listed bearings makers have a strong outlook

Premium

Better policy mix drives the growth for the private life insurers

Topics :RIL mcapmcapRIL market valuation

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story