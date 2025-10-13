Home / Markets / News / Medplus Healthcare dips 3% as Karnataka store faces drug license suspension

Medplus Healthcare dips 3% as Karnataka store faces drug license suspension

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company's subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions, received a suspension order for a drug license of a store situated in Karnataka

medplus
medplus
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Medplus Health Services shares slipped 3.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹755.3 per share. At 10:34 AM, Medplus Healthcare's share price was down 2.42 per cent on BSE at ₹765 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 82,178.23.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,166.43 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,052.05 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹603. 

What led to a decline in Medplus Healthcare's shares?

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company's subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions, received a suspension order for a drug license of a store situated in Karnataka.
 
"We would like to inform you that Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received one suspension order for a Drug License of a store situated in Karnataka," the filing read. 
 
The suspension is for fifteen days of a store situated at MG Road Chikkamagalore, Karnataka. Potential revenue loss is estimated at ₹10.15 lakhs.
 
On October 9, 2025, Optival Health Solutions' store situated at Alaknanda Colony, Kvr Empire Building, Vizianagaram, Andhra
Pradesh also received a suspension order for a drug license of a store for seven. 
 
Additionally, select stores in Chhattisgarh and Telangana also faced the suspension of drug license.
 
That apart, on October 10, 2025, credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings reaffirmed its 'CARE A' rating on Optival Health Solutions' long-term bank facilities worth ₹236 crore (Enhanced from ₹200 crore) with a 'Stable' outlook. 
 
Similarly, for Short-term bank facilities worth ₹14 crore (Enhanced from ₹12 crore), the credit rating agency reaffirmed the 'CARE A1' rating. 
 
MedPlus is a pharmacy retail brand that offers medicines and delivers better value to the customer by reducing inefficiencies in the supply chain using technology. The company operates 4,230 stores in 600 cities distributed across 10 states: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. 
 
Its operations include retail and wholesale sales, manufacturing and contract manufacturing of private label pharmaceutical, wellness, and FMCG products, import, distribution, and full-fledged diagnostic centers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty misses new highs this CY after record 2024; Gold takes the spotlight

Tata Capital debuts flat on D-street; should you buy, sell or hold?

Time to book profit in gold, silver after 61% jump in the last one year?

JM Financial cuts Suzlon Energy target on execution hurdles; retains 'Buy'

BLS International sinks 18% on huge volume, hits 52-week low; here's why

Topics :Medplus Health Servicesbuzzing stockstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story