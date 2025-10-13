Medplus Healthcare dips 3% as Karnataka store faces drug license suspension

Medplus Health Services shares slipped 3.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹755.3 per share. At 10:34 AM, Medplus Healthcare's share price was down 2.42 per cent on BSE at ₹765 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 82,178.23.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹9,166.43 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1,052.05 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹603.

What led to a decline in Medplus Healthcare's shares?

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company's subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions, received a suspension order for a drug license of a store situated in Karnataka.

"We would like to inform you that Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has received one suspension order for a Drug License of a store situated in Karnataka," the filing read. The suspension is for fifteen days of a store situated at MG Road Chikkamagalore, Karnataka. Potential revenue loss is estimated at ₹10.15 lakhs. On October 9, 2025, Optival Health Solutions' store situated at Alaknanda Colony, Kvr Empire Building, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh also received a suspension order for a drug license of a store for seven. Additionally, select stores in Chhattisgarh and Telangana also faced the suspension of drug license.

That apart, on October 10, 2025, credit rating agency CareEdge Ratings reaffirmed its 'CARE A' rating on Optival Health Solutions' long-term bank facilities worth ₹236 crore (Enhanced from ₹200 crore) with a 'Stable' outlook. Similarly, for Short-term bank facilities worth ₹14 crore (Enhanced from ₹12 crore), the credit rating agency reaffirmed the 'CARE A1' rating. MedPlus is a pharmacy retail brand that offers medicines and delivers better value to the customer by reducing inefficiencies in the supply chain using technology. The company operates 4,230 stores in 600 cities distributed across 10 states: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.