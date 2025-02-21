Metal index extends gain, up 6% in 1 week on hopes of earnings improvement

Shares of metal companies were in focus on Friday with the BSE Metal index advancing over 1 per cent in intra-day trades, and thereby extending the rally; in otherwise a weak market on expectations of earnings improvement. In the past one week, the BSE Metal index outperformed the market by surging 6 per cent, as compared to near 1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 12:51 PM; the BSE Metal index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.5 per cent, as against 0.5 per cent decline in the benchmark index. National Aluminium Company, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindalco Industries, Jindal Stainless and Tata Steel from the index were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. In the past one week, these stocks have rallied between 6 per cent and 11 per cent.

For the October to December quarter (Q3FY25), metal sector’s profit-after-tax was down double digit on year-on-year (YoY) basis amidst pressure on profitability at the ferrous players driven by muted steel realisations (at 4 year low).

ALSO READ: Nifty Metal bounces back from long-term support levels, can gain another 7% However, EBITDA/ton is expected to bottom out from Q4FY25 onwards, driven by gradual recovery in steel prices, along with an anticipated decline in iron ore and coking coal costs, by Rs 350/ton and ~$10/ton. Moreover, likely imposition of higher import duties/tariffs would benefit domestic steel players, according to ICICI Securities.

Indian steel markets witnessed a soft quarter with blended realisation for Indian steel players down sequentially in Q3 given price cuts taken by the companies - higher price cuts for flat producer’s vis-à-vis longs price increase, Steel companies guided for a ~$10-15/t decline in coking coal consumption cost for Q4FY25, said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

The brokerage firm believes spreads are likely to benefit from a decline in coking coal in Q4, amidst marginal increase in metal prices aided further by higher volumes seasonally.

Media articles suggest the government of India (GOI) could impose a temporary tax of 15-25 per cent on steel from China in as soon as 6 months because of the challenges faced by domestic producers from increasing cheap imports. The incremental import duty, if implemented could be a significant positive for the industry aiding steel prices which in turn will increase margins, according to analysts.

With the US imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel imports could also lead to countries like South Korea and Japan diverting their exports to India, further strengthening the case for an import duty. However, the US steel tariff is unlikely to impact industry prices / demand in a meaningful way given the US is a relatively small market, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries expects a recovery in Novelis’ performance in Q4FY25, led by higher volume, better product mix, benefit of new contract pricing and favorable metal benefit. For India operations, healthy demand, gradual completion of ongoing growth projects and cost-saving initiatives will be key catalysts. In the medium term, analysts at Elara Capital expect aluminium to outperform ferrous because of a better demand-supply scenario which should benefit Hindalco.