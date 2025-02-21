Senores Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 5.6 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 564.8 per share. The company shares gained after its subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals signed an agreement to acquire the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Roflumilast 250 mcg and 500 mcg tablets.

Roflumilast is used for treatment to reduce the risk of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) exacerbations in patients with severe COPD associated with chronic bronchitis and a history of exacerbations. The market size of Roflumilast in the US was $32 million (MAT June 2024) and $46 million (MAT September 2024), as per the filing.

Around 11:36 AM, Senores Pharma share price was up 3.2 per cent at Rs 551.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.55 per cent at 75,320.35. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 2,540.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 644.4 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 440 per share.

READ: Godrej Industries Share price zoomed 33% in 2 days on heavy volumes "Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited (SPL), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA (SPI), has signed an agreement today to acquire the US FDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Roflumilast 250 mcg and 500 mcg tablets from Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a US subsidiary of Towa International that markets, distributes, and sells generic pharmaceuticals in the United States" the filing read.

Swapnil Shah, managing director, Senores Pharmaceuticals said, "This strategic acquisition of Roflumilast Tablet ANDA, for which the manufacturing will be done locally at our US site, expands our portfolio into specialty distribution and also helps us establish a presence in the chronic bronchitis therapy area. This aligns with our strategic focus on identifying and entering a niche, under-penetrated generic formulations with an opportunity to serve the unmet needs in healthcare."

Shares of pharmaceutical products manufacturer Senores Pharmaceuticals made a debut on the bourses on December 30, 2024. Senores Pharma shares listed at Rs 593.7 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a premium of 51.84 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 391.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Senores Pharma shares listed at Rs 600 apiece, reflecting a slightly higher premium of 53.45 per cent over the IPO allotment price.

Also Read

Senores Pharmaceuticals is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company focused on developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products, primarily for regulated markets in the US and Canada.