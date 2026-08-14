Microcap 250 index hits 52-week high; Manorama, Balu Forge surge up to 15%

Shares of microcap companies were in demand with the Nifty Microcap 250 index hitting a 52-week high of 26,245.30, gaining 0.42 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise tepid market. The index surpassed its previous high of 26,188.85 touched on August 6, 2026.

At 10:09 AM, the Nifty Microcap 250 index was up 0.39 per cent at 26,236.65, as compared to 0.18 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. The Microcap 250 index quoted higher for the third straight day, gaining 1 per cent as against a 0.55 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Manorama Industries and Balu Forge Industries rallied 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. Triveni Engineering Industries, Praj Industries, IndiGo Paints, KRBL, Sansera Engineering, Tilaknagar Industries, Fujiyama Power Systems, VA Tech Wabag, Datamatics Global Services and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration were up in the range of 5 per cent to 8 per cent on the NSE in intra-day deals. Among individual stocks, Manorama Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹1,867, soaring 16 per cent amid heavy volume on the back of strong June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings. The company, manufacturer of Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), specialty fats & butters and exotic products, reported 39.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue at ₹404 crore. The strong growth was underpinned by an improved value-added product mix and increased utilization of the enhanced fractionation facilities, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 42.2 per cent YoY to ₹106.2 crore, aided by prudent cost controls and enhanced operational performance. EBITDA margin for Q1FY27 expanded by 49 bps YoY to 26.3 per cent. Profit after tax increased 67.6 per cent YoY at ₹78.66 crore. Looking ahead, the management of Manorama remains confident in the long-term growth prospects of the company’s business. It’s expanding product portfolio, strengthening customer partnerships, growing presence in cocoa butter alternatives, and continued investments across the value chain position us well to deliver sustainable growth, the management added. Share price of Triveni Engineering soared 8 per cent to ₹271 in intra-day trade on the back of two-fold jump in average trading volume. The stock quoted higher for the third straight trading day, surging 13 per cent during the period.

Triveni is engaged in robust and well-structured sugarcane development programmes, involving substitution of the 0238 variety. The monsoon in 2026 is forecast to be impacted by El Niño conditions , which usually results in lower rainfall. While this may impact the sugarcane belts in Maharashtra & Karnataka which are primarily rainfall dependent, the State of Uttar Pradesh where the company’s sugar units are located is likely to face a subdued impact on the sugarcane crop because of its extensive canal networks, robust groundwater reserves, high reliance on tube-wells, and also since rainfall deficit is likely to result in non-stagnation of water in low-lying areas. However, the impact can be better assessed post monsoon, Triveni said in its FY26 annual report released on Wednesday, August 13, 2026.

Meanwhile, elections are slated for next year in Uttar Pradesh and consequently there may be a further increase in the State Advised Price of sugarcane for the 2026-27 sugar season. While the price of sugarcane witnessed hikes over the years, the minimum support price of sugar (MSP) which was fixed at ₹31/kg has not undergone any change since February 2019. It is hoped that the long-standing demand of the sugar manufacturers and their association bodies to the Government to suitably increase the MSP is acceded to. The raising of MSP is likely to have a long-term positive impact on sugar prices, which may help offset the rising production costs, the company said.