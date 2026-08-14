Nifty near 200-DEMA; pullback or breakdown on cards? Check analysts view

"A sustained close below the 200-DEMA would confirm further deterioration and could accelerate the corrective move towards 24,200–24,000," cautions Dhameja. Conversely, a move above 24,500 would be the first indication of stabilisation, he adds.Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities flags that the underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy with a weak bias, with crucial support placed at 24,300 levels."As long as Nifty sustains above 24,200-24,300 levels there is a possibility of bounce back from the lower levels. Immediate resistance is placed at 24,500 levels," says Shetti.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.