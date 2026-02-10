Chart check: Analyst expects further 9% gain in this insurance stock

GIC RE stock chart

"GIC RE has been consolidating within a broad range and is now showing improvement after defending a strong base in the ₹365 – ₹370 zone, supported by a breakout above the falling trendline on the daily chart. This move suggests that the corrective phase is losing momentum and a recovery is taking shape," explains Mehra.The analyst believes that the momentum oscillators and the traded volume are also in favour of the stock."The RSI reflects strengthening participation without entering an overstretched zone, while the MACD turning positive points to improving underlying momentum. Volumes have started to rise alongside the price, indicating better acceptance at higher levels rather than short-term covering. The DMI setup has also turned positive," says Mehra.On the upside, the analyst expects the stock to rally toward ₹400–₹420 zone if the current momentum sustains, and as long as the stock holds above its support base.