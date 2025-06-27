Mid, small-caps underperform large-caps in H1 as investors run for cover

The underperformance of small-and mid-caps (SMIDs) in H1, analysts said, was on account of US’ tariff-related fears, geopolitical concerns and tepid corporate earnings in the December 2024 quarter (Q3-FY25) that made investors run to safety of the large-caps, considered a safer bet in choppy markets.

However, March quarter earnings (Q4-FY25) and the ensuing commentary, analysts said, infused some confidence and investors lapped up SMID stocks over the next few months. In the June 2025 (Q1-FY26) quarter, the BSE Midcap, BSE Smallcap, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 outperformed the market by recording double-digit returns in the range of 11 per cent to 16 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index recorded a gain of around 7 per cent each. "The March 2025 quarter (Q4-FY25) earnings season and the commentary for most mid-and smallcaps was good. It is due to this earnings performance that the DIIs, too, poured in money in stocks of these segments. However, one needs to be stock specific now," said Kranthi Bathini, Director-Equity Strategy, WealthMills Securities.

As many as 527 stocks from the mid-and smallcap indices have seen their market value jump over 17 per cent during Q1-FY26. Of these, 73 stocks surged over 50 per cent. Suven Life Sciences (up 109 per cent) and Lumax Auto Technologies (up 107 per cent) doubled investor's money during the period under review. Meanwhile, the small-cap segment, according to Bajaj Finserv AMC, has delivered healthy growth over the past seven calendar years, with market capitalisation (market-cap) of this basket surging fivefold – from ₹17 trillion in 2017 to ₹92 trillion by the end of 2024 — reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6 per cent during this period.

In comparison, large-cap and mid-cap segments recorded a CAGR of 14.5 per cent and 21.6 per cent, respectively, during the same period, Bajaj Finserv AMC shows. The road ahead Market experts believe that small-caps hold promise from a long-term perspective, provided investors do their homework diligently, invest in quality stocks and stay put for the long term. "I continue to believe India is a small-cap market. While the headline indexes – the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 - may not deliver much return for the next couple of years, at smaller levels there are amazing companies in India," said Shankar Sharma, founder, GQuant Investech.

After being cautious on small-and midcaps for a year in the backdrop of macro-earnings risks and valuations, analysts at Bernstein have upgraded midcaps within their SMID coverage to Neutral, with room for some outperformance in the near-term. "Current valuations for Midcap-150 are at 28x FY26 earnings from 39x FY25 in September 2024, reflecting the ongoing reset. With margins stabilizing and macro tailwinds, we believe it's prudent to shift from a negative to a neutral —or mildly positive—stance on midcaps," wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at in a recent coauthored note.