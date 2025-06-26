Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock zooms 105% from April low, hits new high; here's why

This smallcap stock zooms 105% from April low, hits new high; here's why

Share price of India Glycols hit a new high of ₹2,057, and has appreciated by 14% in the past one week, as compared to 2.4% rise in the BSE Sensex.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Share price of India Glycols hit a new high of ₹2,057, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of the breweries & distilleries company has more-than-doubled or zoomed 105 per cent from its three-month low of ₹1,005 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
In the past one week, India Glycols has appreciated by 14 per cent, as compared to a 2.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 

What’s driving stock price of India Glycols

 
The board of directors of India Glycols at its meeting held on May 30, 2025 approved the sub-division/split of the 1 equity share having face value of ₹10 each, into 2 equity shares, having face value of ₹5 each.
 
India Glycols said the rationale behind the split is to enhance the liquidity of company’s equity shares in the capital market and to encourage wider participation of investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.
 
Meanwhile, for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), India Glycols reported strong operational performance with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 35.1 per cent to ₹148 crore from ₹109 crore in Q4FY24. Margins reported a healthy improvement of 532 bps to 17.1 per cent from 11.7 per cent in a year ago quarter.
 
JV reported a strong performance for the full year, with Net Revenue grew by 13 per cent and EBITDA up 70 per cent as compared to FY24, primarily supported by reduced Ethylene Oxide (EO) price gap and product-mix improvement.
 
The company saw strong growth in Country Liquor (CL) and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), focusing on premiumisation and penetration into newer markets, supported by partnership with Amrut. 
 
Meanwhile, the company said it has been allocated quantities through tender(s) participation for supply of 180.6 million liters of Ethanol with an estimated value aggregating to ₹1,264 crore under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (EBPP) for Ethanol Supply Year 1-November-2024 till 31-October-2025.
 
In another development, India Glycols has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with no observation from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on April 25, 2025 for the company’s nutraceutical products and dietary supplements ingredients at Dehradun Plant. The company said the receipt of EIR underscores its commitment to adhering to global quality standards and paves the way for access to the premium the US market, along with other highly regulated global markets.
 

About India Glycols

 
India Glycols is one of the leading manufacturers of Bio-based Specialties & Performance Chemicals (BSPC), Biofuel, Potable Spirits (PS) and Ennature Biopharma (EB). It is the first company in the world to produce Ethylene Oxide (EO) / Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from renewable Agro routes based on molasses since 1989. 
 
The company has a diversified portfolio with exposure in Bio-based Specialties, Bio-Polymers, Plant based APIs & Nutraceuticals, Potable Spirits, Gases, Biofuels, and others. The company has a global presence and partners in various countries, with a rich legacy of over three decades in innovation and sustainability.
 

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

