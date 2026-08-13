MIDHANI jumps 11% on securing prestigious S400 approval from GE Aerospace

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) share price movement

The stock price of the state-owned aerospace & defence company bounced back 71 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹266.70 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 01:36 PM, MIDHANI traded 11 per cent higher at ₹452.35, compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over seven-fold, with a combined 6.21 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

MIDHANI secures S400 approval from GE Aerospace MIDHANI in an exchange filing said the company became the first company in India to secure Independent and International Metallic Material Laboratory (S400) approval for a wide range of chemical, mechanical and metallurgical testing from GE Aerospace. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE “This prestigious recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, technical excellence, and global standards in metallic material testing and qualification. The achievement reinforces MIDHANI’s position as a trusted partner to the global aerospace industry and marks another significant step in India’s journey towards self-reliance in advanced materials,” the company said. Together, the company said it continues to strengthen India’s capabilities in the global aerospace ecosystem.