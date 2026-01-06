Mixed Q3 seen for building materials; wood panels to lead: Elara Capital

Analyst Amit Purohit of Elara Capital said some players in the sector could still deliver double-digit volume growth despite broader demand headwinds. Within Elara’s building materials coverage universe, Astral and Century Plyboards are expected to report double-digit volume growth during the quarter, supported by market share gains.

The paints segment continues to face pressure from weak demand and elevated competitive intensity. Elara said aggressive pricing and higher trade incentives are restricting growth prospects for incumbents, limiting the likelihood of double-digit value growth. The brokerage reiterated its cautious stance on the paints space, citing persistent challenges in demand recovery and sustained competition.

Demand conditions remain challenging for the tiles segment, weighed down by muted domestic activity and weak exports, the brokerage said. Geopolitical tensions and elevated US tariffs are likely to impact tile exports, resulting in subdued performance for the sector. Contrastingly, wood panels are expected to show resilience, led by steady MDF demand and market share gains in plywood.

Margins to remain broadly stable

On margins, Ebitda margins for Elara’s building materials coverage universe are expected to remain broadly stable in Q3FY26, rising around 25 basis points year-on-year. Margin gains in wood panels and plastic pipes are likely to be offset by weakness in tiles. Tile Ebitda margins are expected to improve 185 bps Y-o-Y to 13.3 per cent, followed by a 149 bps Y-o-Y increase in wood panels, while paints margins may decline by about 12 bps Y-o-Y.

