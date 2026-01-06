Ethos shares gained 3.5 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹3,059.65 per share on BSE. The buying interest came after it opened a new Ethos Watch Boutique in Ranchi.

At 12:06 PM, Ethos' share price was trading 2.97 per cent higher at ₹3,042.5 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent at 85,122.29. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹8,141.03 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹3,244.45 and a 52-week low at ₹1,896.74.

“We are pleased to inform you that Ethos Limited (“the Company”) has inaugurated a new Ethos Watch Boutique located at Ground Floor, Nucleus Mall, Circular Road, Lalpur, Ranchi, Jharkhand-834001,” the filing read.

This boutique will help strengthen the company's luxury brand portfolio and further consolidate its presence in one of India's most prominent luxury retail markets. With this launch, the company continued to make the world's most exclusive brands more accessible to discerning customers in India, in line with its strategic vision of delivering unparalleled luxury experiences, according to the filing. With the opening of this new boutique at Ranchi, Ethos now has 88 boutiques across India. That apart, in December, the company inaugurated a new Exclusive Brand Boutique of "TUDOR" at Gurugram.