Graphite India shares tank 12%, hit 52-week low on Q3 loss; recoup later

Graphite India share price declined on February 12, after the company announced its December quarter results today. Graphite India stock fell 11.5 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade to hit a low of Rs 402.9 per share – which was also the stock’s 52-week low.

The stock, however, recouped most of its losses to quote at Rs 441.9 per share, down 3 per cent, as against 0.03 per cent fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex index at 1:50 PM.

During the October-December quarter results (Q3FY25), Graphite India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20 crore as against a net profit of Rs 18 crore. In the September quarter of the current financial year, Graphite India’s net profit was Rs 195 crore.

On a standalone basis, however, Graphite India reported a net profit of Rs 3 crore in the December 2024 quarter. This was sharply lower than Q3FY24 profit of Rs 50 crore and Q2FY25 profit of Rs 182 crore.

Its revenue from operations also declined during the said quarter. Graphite India’s Q3 consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 523 crore as compared to Rs 690-crore revenue in Q3FY24 and Rs 643 crore in Q2FY25.

Segment-wise, Graphite India’s revenue from Graphite and Carbon division slipped to Rs 470 crore from Rs 629 crore in Q3FY24 and Rs 554 crore in Q2FY25.

Other revenue also declined to Rs 54 crore from Rs 61 crore last year and Rs 90 crore in the previous quarter.

Graphite India Ltd is one of the pioneers of Graphite Electrode manufacturing in India. The company produces Graphite Electrodes, Other Miscellaneous Graphite, and Carbon Products and related Processing. It manufactures Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes, High-Speed Steel, and Alloy Steel.

Graphite India stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,1264 per share on August 14, 2018. Its 52-week high was Rs 709.45 per share, which it hit on April 25, 2024.

The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 8,616.06 crore and trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.29x.

Recently, rating agency ICRA Ltd. reaffirmed its long term rating at [ICRA] AA+ and short term rating at [ICRA] A1+ on credit limit of Rs 1,400 crore for working capital facilities of the company. The outlook on the long-term rating is 'Stable'. "Further, ICRA Ltd, on Rs 300.0 crore Commercial Paper programme of the Company, has reaffirmed short-term rating at [ICRA] A1+," it said in a stock exchange filing on January 31, 2025.