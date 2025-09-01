Home / Markets / News / MOFSL recommends top multi-factor stock picks for September 2025; details

MOFSL recommends top multi-factor stock picks for September 2025; details

Hindalco share price: With steady quality, value, and momentum, Hindalco share presents a consistent and resilient investment choice.

Neil Jha
Sep 01 2025
Quant Multi-factor watchlist - September 2025

 
Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.
 

What is Multi-factor investing?

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:
 
-- Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.
 
-- Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals. 
  -- Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends. 
-- Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.
 
This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating.
 

Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - September 2025: 

The following stocks, all carrying a 'Buy' rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:
 
-- Indian Bank: Balanced with solid value, momentum, and earnings surprise, Indian Bank stands out as a reliable growth candidate with moderate institutional interest. 
  -- Hindalco: With steady quality, value, and momentum, Hindalco presents a consistent and resilient investment choice.
 
-- NMDC: Excels in institutional interest, value, and earnings surprise, making NMDC a fundamentally strong stock with sustained market confidence.
 
-- Coromandel International: Leads in quality, momentum, and holds a decent earnings surprise, Coromandel International ideal for investors seeking broad-based strength and tactical upside. 
  -- Canara Bank: Strong in value, and earnings surprise, Canara Bank offers an attractive valuation along with recent positive earnings momentum.
 
These stocks represent the top-ranked opportunities within the MOFSL universe, leveraging our multi-factor approach to deliver consistent, high-potential investment ideas for September 2025. 
(Disclaimer: Neil Jha is head of quant products, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
   

Market technicalsStock callsBSE SensexNifty50Hindalco IndustriesCanara BankIndian BankCoromandel InternationalNMDCBSE NSEIndian equitiesMarket trends

Sep 01 2025

