Quant Multi-factor watchlist - September 2025

Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a Buy rating.

What is Multi-factor investing?

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:

-- Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.

-- Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.

-- Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.

-- Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates. This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating. Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - September 2025: The following stocks, all carrying a 'Buy' rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise: -- Indian Bank: Balanced with solid value, momentum, and earnings surprise, Balanced with solid value, momentum, and earnings surprise, Indian Bank stands out as a reliable growth candidate with moderate institutional interest.