Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls

"Even fundamentally insulated areas like autos, FMCG, and cement have been caught in the risk-off trade. Without visible triggers such as festive demand data or stronger earnings print, investors are reluctant to rotate aggressively," Garg said.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: Job patterns expose India's labour market fragilities With the 50 per cent duty now in effect, they advise against adding exposure to export-facing stocks even on corrections. 'No logic' has worked in stocks of select domestic economy-focussed counters as well, they warn.

Investors must adopt a cautious stance even in domestic-focused stocks as "logic has not worked till now", Sandip Agarwal, fund manager at Sowilo Investment Managers, said, given the unpredictability in the tariff stance by the US. "There are multiple pressures, including continuous foreign institutional outflows, Agarwal said. However, over the longer term, fundamentals will prevail," he added.