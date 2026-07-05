Monetisation options may drive Bharti Airtel rerating as growth accelerates

CLSA has an outperform rating with a target price of ₹2,310. On the valuation front, Nomura Research believes that Airtel’s discount to Jio is not justified given its better financial metrics than the larger peer. Bineet Banka and Abhishek Bhandari of the brokerage pointed out that after adjusting Airtel's market capitalisation with the quoted value of its Africa, Indus and Nxtra holdings, the implied FY28 estimated enterprise value to operating profit of the India telecom business at current price is 9.3 times, which is well below the 12.2 times implied multiple on Jio’s (unlisted) likely valuation.