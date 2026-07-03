MFs step up IPO play: Absorb nearly a third of issue amounts since Iran war

The trend also holds if one looks at annual figures. MFs absorbed 17 per cent of the 2023 IPO issue amount. It was 20 per cent in 2024, 22 per cent in 2025, and 29 per cent in 2026 as of June. The trend accelerated, as mentioned earlier, for the 13 IPOs during the period of the Iran war when it touched 32.3 per cent.
The IPOs of smaller companies have outperformed larger ones recently, and asset managers are now willing to selectively consider firms with market capitalisations below ₹4,000 crore, according to Yatin Singh, chief executive officer (CEO)-investment banking at Emkay Global Financial Services, which has the mandate for several such issues.