MFs step up IPO play: Absorb nearly a third of issue amounts since Iran war

Companies with a market valuation of less than ₹4,000 crore had a median gain of 6.2 per cent since February-end, based on the closing price of their respective listing days. Companies with a market capitalisation of greater than ₹4,000 crore had median gains of 3.1 per cent. MFs absorbed nearly half of the amounts on offer in these large IPOs and less than a 10th for companies valued at less than ₹4,000 crore.

Many large companies that have been in the pipeline received their approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) before the worst of the tariff-related market decline and geopolitical tensions. The valuations that they may have expected earlier may need to be reset and one will have to see how many companies are willing to list at cheaper valuations than before, Singh added.