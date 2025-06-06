Monolithisch India IPO opens on June 12: Here's all you need to know

Monolithisch India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India will open for subscription on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The West Bengal-based company aims to raise ₹82.02 crore through a fresh issue of 5.73 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Monolithisch India IPO:

Monolithisch India IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Monolithisch India IPO in the range of ₹134-143 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,35,000 to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,86,000 for two lots.

Monolithisch India IPO key dates The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Monday, June 16, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Tuesday, June 17, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Monolithisch India are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Monolithisch India IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. Monolithisch India IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹16.57 crore from the net issue proceeds to set up a manufacturing facility by purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work and installation of additional plant and machinery. In addition, it will invest ₹27.89 crore in its subsidairy Metalurgica India for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work and installation of additional plant and machinery, and ₹20 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Monolithisch India Monolithisch India is engaged in manufacturing and supply of specialised ramming mass used as a heat insulation/lining matter by its customers as a refractory consumable for Induction furnaces installed in iron/steel and foundry plants. The company also does trading of its products on occasional basis to meet the excess and urgent requirement by the customers. The major customers of the company are iron and steel producers located in Eastern parts of India, majorly in West Bengal, Jharkhand & Odisha. The manufacturing facility of the company is located in Purulia, West Bengal.