Ireda share price slips 2% after company launches ₹5,000 crore QIP

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) share price slipped 2.3 per cent in trade on Friday, June 6, 2025, logging a day's low at ₹172.4 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came a day after the company's qualified institutional placement (QIP) was launched.

At 9:46 AM, Ireda shares were trading 1.44 per cent lower at ₹173.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.28 per cent at 81,210.85. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹46,713.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹310 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹137 per share.

In the past one year, Ireda shares have lost 1 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent. Ireda QIP launch On Thursday, after market hours, the company launched its ₹5,000 crore QIP. The floor price for the same was fixed at ₹173.83 per share which translated to a 1.5 per cent discount from the previous close of ₹176.5 per share. "We further wish to inform you that the ‘Relevant Date’ for the purpose of the QIP, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, is June 5, 2025; and accordingly, the Floor Price in respect of the aforesaid QIP, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the Sebi ICDR Regulations, is ₹173.83 per Equity Share. Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and special resolution of the Shareholders dated February 24, 2025, the company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent (five percent) on the Floor Price so calculated for the QIP," the filing read.