JSW Energy share price up 2% in trade on Friday, June 6; here's why

JSW Energy share price: JSW Energy share price increased up to 1.67 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹516.55 per share, on Friday, June 6, 2025.

What led to the uptick in JSW Energy share price?

Shares of JSW Energy gained on Thursday after the company announced the commissioning of 281 MW of renewable energy capacity and inking a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited.

In a press release, the company said it has successfully commissioned 215 MW of solar and 66 MW of wind energy, taking its total installed capacity to 12,499 MW. The timely addition, ahead of the peak wind season, is expected to boost renewable output considerably. With this, JSW Energy’s installed renewable mix now comprises 3,482 MW of wind, 1,968 MW of solar, and 1,391 MW of hydro, raising the share of renewables in the portfolio to 55 per cent. ALSO READ | Ireda share price slips 2% after company launches ₹5,000 crore QIP In addition, JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd, a step-down subsidiary, signed a 25-year PPA with Adani Electricity for the supply of 250 MW wind power at a tariff of ₹3.65/KWh. The project, located in Maharashtra, is expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months.

JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 29.9 GW, including 12.5 GW operational, 12.4 GW under construction, and 4.9 GW in the pipeline. It also holds 29.3 GWh of energy storage capacity, aiming to scale up to 30 GW of generation and 40 GWh storage by FY30 as part of its Strategy 3.0 roadmap. The company further reiterated its long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. About JSW Energy JSW Energy is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $24 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports.