JSW Energy share price up 2% in trade on Friday, June 6; here's why
Shares of JSW Energy gained on Thursday after the company announced the commissioning of 281 MW of renewable energy capacity and inking a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Adani ElectricitySI Reporter New Delhi
JSW Energy share price: JSW Energy share price increased up to 1.67 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹516.55 per share, on Friday, June 6, 2025.
What led to the uptick in JSW Energy share price?
In a press release, the company said it has successfully commissioned 215 MW of solar and 66 MW of wind energy, taking its total installed capacity to 12,499 MW. The timely addition, ahead of the peak wind season, is expected to boost renewable output considerably.
With this, JSW Energy’s installed renewable mix now comprises 3,482 MW of wind, 1,968 MW of solar, and 1,391 MW of hydro, raising the share of renewables in the portfolio to 55 per cent.
In addition, JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd, a step-down subsidiary, signed a 25-year PPA with Adani Electricity for the supply of 250 MW wind power at a tariff of ₹3.65/KWh. The project, located in Maharashtra, is expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months. ALSO READ | Ireda share price slips 2% after company launches ₹5,000 crore QIP
JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation capacity now stands at 29.9 GW, including 12.5 GW operational, 12.4 GW under construction, and 4.9 GW in the pipeline. It also holds 29.3 GWh of energy storage capacity, aiming to scale up to 30 GW of generation and 40 GWh storage by FY30 as part of its Strategy 3.0 roadmap.
The company further reiterated its long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
About JSW Energy
JSW Energy is among the leading private sector power producers and a key entity within the $24 billion JSW Group, which has diversified interests across steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports.
Commercial operations began in 2000 with a 2x130 MW thermal power plant at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, JSW Energy has expanded its capacity from 260 MW to 12.5 GW, with a well-diversified mix across geographies, fuel types, and power offtake models.
The company is currently developing 12.4 GW of power projects and aims to scale its total generation capacity to 30 GW by FY2030.
