Morepen Labs rises 4% after China approves anti-allergy API export

Morepen Laboratories shares advanced 3.8 per cent in trade on Monday, April 1, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹49.7 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company received approval from China to export its Loratadine (anti-allergy Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient).

Around 11:22 AM, Morepen Labs share price was up 2.05 per cent at ₹48.83 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.44 per cent at 76,300.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,676.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹100.8 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹42.01 per share.

"Morepen Laboratories Limited, a global leader in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing, has received approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China for its Loratadine (anti-allergy API)," the filing read.

The company commands an over 80 per cent market share in the US generics market for Loratadine, according to its filing. The company has been exporting to the US market for over 25 years, its API exports alone are valued at ₹650 crore. This approval further solidifies Morepen’s position as the dominant global manufacturer of Loratadine, a widely prescribed second-generation antihistamine and anti-allergy drug used to treat allergic symptoms such as hay fever and chronic urticaria.

With this development, Morepen is poised to capture a significant share of the Chinese market while reinforcing its standing in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

“The approval by China’s NMPA is a testament to Morepen’s unwavering commitment to quality, regulatory excellence, and global market expansion,” said Kushal Suri, Director – Sales & Marketing, at Morepen Laboratories.

Suri added: China represents a vast growth opportunity, and this milestone will allow us to meet the increasing demand for high-quality antihistamine and anti-allergy APIs while reinforcing our leadership in global healthcare.

Morepen Laboratories has been at the forefront of Loratadine production since 1993 when it became the first Indian company to manufacture the molecule. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for quality, innovation, and regulatory compliance, securing approvals from major global authorities, including the US Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA).

In the past one year, Morepen Labs shares have gained 5,2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.5 per cent.