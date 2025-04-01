Tejas Networks share price: Telecom equipment company Telecom equipment company Tejas Networks shares were in demand on Tuesday, March 1, 2025, as the scrip rallied 7.16 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 814.40 per share.

The rise in the Tejas Networks share came after the company said it received over Rs 189 crore from the government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products.

In an exchange filing, Tejas Networks said, “We would like to inform you that Tejas Networks on March 29, 2025 received an amount of Rs.189.1657 crore from the Ministry of Communications, Department of Telecommunications, New Delhi under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products.”

The amount received is the first tranche, amounting to 85 per cent, of the incentive for the first two quarters of FY 2024-2025, and the balance amount is expected to be released subsequently in accordance with the Production Linked Incentive Scheme Guidelines, Tejas Networks revealed, in a statement.

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, designs, manufactures, and sells advanced telecommunications equipment.

The company specialises in a wide range of products, including wireless solutions (4G/5G), optical transmission (DWDM, OTN), and packet switching (Ethernet, IP/MPLS). Serving more than 75 countries,

Tejas Networks caters to telecommunications service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities, offering solutions such as FTTX, optical transport, routers, switches, and 4G/5G RAN.

Tejas Networks also offers network management solutions and turnkey deployment services, collaborating with industry leaders like Telecom Egypt and NEC Corp.

The market capitalisation of Tejas Networks is Rs 14,335 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

The 52-week high of Tejas Networks share is Rs 1,495.10 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 647.

At 11:00 AM, Tejas Networks share price was trading 6.98 per cent higher at Rs 813. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.08 per cent lower at 76,579 levels.