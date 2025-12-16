Stocks to Watch today, December 16, 2025: Indian equities are likely to open weaker on Tuesday, tracking soft global cues. As of 7:41 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 74 points lower at 26,035.

Across Asia, markets were in the red, with China’s CSI 300 down 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lower by 0.32 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI falling 1.55 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei slipping 0.83 per cent.

Overnight in the US, major indices also eased as investors booked profits in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The S&P 500 ended 0.16 per cent lower, the Nasdaq declined 0.59 per cent, and the Dow Jones dipped 0.09 per cent.

Below are key stocks in focus today, December 16, 2025: EIH: EIH Limited, the parent of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, has announced the signing of a management agreement for a EIH Limited, the parent of Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, has announced the signing of a management agreement for a 25-key luxury resort at the Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling. SBI: State Bank of India (SBI), has launched State Bank of India (SBI), has launched YONO 2.0 with the aim of competing with UPI heavyweights such as PhonePe and Google Pay. IndiGo: A four-member panel, appointed by Director General of Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, visited IndiGo's headquarters on Monday to investigate the domestic carrier's large-scale operational disruptions earlier this month, according to reports. Biocon: The company has introduced its liraglutide, a The company has introduced its liraglutide, a GLP-1 peptide , in the Netherlands to address diabetes and obesity. This move signals the biopharmaceutical company's intent to become a significant competitor in the rapidly expanding diabetes and obesity market, currently led by pharmaceutical giants such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

HCLTech: The company has expanded its digital transformation partnership to support Aurobay’s global growth strategy. The expanded partnership establishes HCLTech as Aurobay Technologies’ trusted partner for managing and optimising SAP, Siemens Teamcenter PLM software and integration services in Sweden and China. MTNL: MTNL's Board of Directors has approved the sale of its residential property in Mumbai (GN Block, BKC Quarters) to NABARD for ₹350.72 crore. B. L. Kashyap and Sons: The company has secured an order worth ₹615.69 crore from Sattva CKC for structural and civil work for a commercial project to be completed in 31 months.

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The company's management committee approved the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Apnar Pharma in two stages. Once completed, Apnar Pharma will become a subsidiary. Zee Media Corporation: A Pre-Institution Mediation proceeding has been initiated against the company before the Alternative Dispute Redressal Centre, Barasat, Kolkata. Arvind Smartspaces: The company has acquired a new residential high-rise project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, on an outright basis. The project has an estimated saleable area of about 4.6 lakh sq ft and a revenue potential of around ₹550 crore. Ion Exchange: The company has secured two contracts totaling approximately ₹205 crore. The first, valued at about ₹95 crore, is from Rayzon Energy Private Limited for an ultra-pure water system, effluent treatment plant (ETP), and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) system for its 5.1 GW PV solar project in Kathwada, Surat.

The second contract, worth around ₹110 crore, is from Inox Solar for an ultrapure water generation, wastewater treatment system, and zero liquid discharge for a solar cell facility in Odisha. Solex Energy: The company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia-based TT Vision Holdings Berhad to collaborate on advancing solar manufacturing automation, engineering excellence, and talent development in India. Atlantaa: The company has officially registered the Development Agreement for the redevelopment of a plot measuring approximately 4,496 square meters, known as "Bansi Nagar," located in Mumbai. The project has a projected Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 500 crore and is expected to deliver an estimated 1.75 lakh sq. ft. of saleable carpet area upon completion.