Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside

Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy on Privi Speciality Chemicals; sees 25% upside

Motilal Oswal expects the global aroma chemicals market to grow from $5.4 billion in CY23 to $9.2 billion by CY30, a CAGR of around 8 per cent

Privi Specialty Chemicals share price
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:40 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on Privi Speciality Chemicals stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,960 per share, implying 25.2 per cent upside from Friday’s close of ₹3,162.05. 
 
The brokerage expects strong compounding, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent in revenue, 34 per cent in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and 46 per cent in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) over FY25–28, driven by capacity expansion, a richer product mix and scale-up in green chemistry.
 
Privi Speciality Chemicals is an aroma chemical maker and exporter with a portfolio of 75 products, has over three decades of operating history and strong in-house research and development (R&D) capabilities.

Why is Motilal Oswal bullish on Privi Speciality Chemicals?

Leveraging scale, integration, and product leadership for stronger growth

Motilal Oswal expects the global aroma chemicals market to grow from $5.4 billion in CY23 to $9.2 billion by CY30, a CAGR of around 8 per cent, supported by rising demand from home care, personal care, and food and beverage applications. To capture this growth, Privi plans to ramp up capacity in its core aroma chemicals business from 48,000 tonnes to 66,000 tonnes by March 2028, funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, according to analysts.
 
Alongside volume-led growth, the company is sharpening its focus on higher-value, higher-margin products, which Motilal Oswal believes will further strengthen profitability.  ALSO READ | 5 top quant multi-factor 'Buy' ideas from Motilal Oswal for December 2025

Cost edge from CST integration keeps Privi among the lowest-cost producers

The company’s key raw materials, crude sulphate turpentine (CST) and gum turpentine oil (GTO), are central to its cost advantage. Unlike many peers that rely on more volatile, China-linked GTO, Privi is one of only four global players — and the only one in Asia — with the capability to efficiently process CST at scale. It operates the world’s largest single-site CST refinery, commissioned in CY16.
 
The company’s flexibility to switch between CST and GTO depending on economics allows it to remain a lowest-cost producer and provide more stable pricing to business-to-business (B2B) customers, noted Motilal Oswal. 

Strategic push into green chemistry via Privi Fine Sciences

Privi is deepening its green chemistry play by merging with Privi Fine Sciences and Privi Biotechnologies. Additionally, the Jhagadia unit makes furfural and cyclopentanone (CP) from corn cobs, rather than conventional kernel-based ethanol routes. Privi aims to become India’s first fully integrated producer of maltol — a flavour enhancer currently only made in China — from furfural, and to offer bio-based CP for use in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, fragrances and polymers. It is also piloting downstream products such as ferulic acid and bio-vanillin from corn cobs. 
 
Motilal Oswal notes these green-chemistry products carry gross margins above 40 per cent, with capacity planned at 18,000 tonnes in FY27, rising to 36,000 tonnes by FY29. Their revenue share (ex state incentives) is projected to increase from around 6 per cent in FY27 to roughly 27 per cent in FY29, materially boosting growth and margins.

Joint Venture with Givaudan moves Privi up the value chain

In 2021, Swiss fragrance major Givaudan SA formed a joint venture with Privi to produce speciality fragrance ingredients at a greenfield facility in Mahad, Maharashtra, focused on small-to-mid volume, higher-complexity molecules. Privi owns 51 per cent and Givaudan 49 per cent.
 
Motilal Oswal believes committed offtake, formulation stickiness and tighter specs should support high utilisation and pricing discipline. The joint venture is seen as a strategic milestone that strengthens a long-standing client relationship, upgrades Privi’s technology and positions it as a co-creator of high-value, sustainable fragrance ingredients in the global flavours and fragrances chain.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian stocks steady as US rate-cut optimism lifts risk sentiment; yen firms

Premium

9 foreign reinsurers in talks to enter GIFT City through IIO route

Premium

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund: Turning midcap moves into market muscle

Premium

A rally leaning too far: A Jenga-high market with a wobbling base

Premium

Street Signs: Flexicaps lead MF space; IPO street set to buzz again

Topics :Buzzing stocksThe Smart InvestorBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50stock market tradingStocks to buy today

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story