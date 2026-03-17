Motilal Oswal Financial Services has raised its target on Hindalco Industries stock to ₹1,110 from ₹1,070 per share, reiterating ‘Buy’, implying about 20.5 per cent upside from its previous close. The brokerage remains structurally positive on Hindalco, considering favourable LME, its strategic expansion aligned with a robust domestic outlook, and a strong balance sheet, which provides steady growth, visibility, and capital efficiency in the long run.

However, it said that muted near-term earnings visibility from Novelis due to the Oswego fire could remain a key overhang on the overall performance.

Capacity expansion to drive long-term growth

Hindalco is executing an ambitious multi-pronged expansion across its India and Novelis businesses. These investments, totaling ₹10,000–12,000 crore annually, are expected to transition the company into a higher-margin, more diversified entity.

Novelis: The marquee Bay Minette project (600 KT rolling and recycling) is slated for commissioning by H2CY26 at a revised cost of $5 billion. India: The company is doubling upstream capacity via the Aditya alumina refinery (850kt) and a two-phase aluminum smelter expansion (370kt total), aiming for 1.71mt capacity by FY29. Cost optimisation and backward integration support margins In India, Hindalco’s focus on cost competitiveness remains a defining pillar. The company is already a global leader on the cost curve, boasting an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 42 per cent ($1,600 per ton) in Q3FY26.

READ | ICICI Bank erodes ₹1.2 trn mcap; stock hits 52-week low, down 12% in month To further support margins, Hindalco is advancing captive coal mines (Chakla, Meenakshi, and Bandha). Once fully operational, these mines are expected to provide direct cost savings of $200 per ton by reducing dependence on market-priced coal. Industry tailwinds to bolster earnings Analysts believe Hindalco is well-positioned to capitalise on favourable tailwinds in both aluminum and copper. LME prices have strengthened to $3,200 per ton, supported by smelter shutdown concerns and a broader commodity upswing. At Novelis, a record-high Midwest premium in North America (at 70 per cent of LME) has improved scrap spreads, benefiting margins through lower metal input costs. Additionally, the India-EU FTA could open new avenues for volume growth and premium realisations.