MSCI rejig impact: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission dip 5%; Max soars 6%

At 11:00 AM, Adani Transmission was down 3.5 per cent at Rs 885. Nearly 69,000 shares had been traded on the BSE till then. Adani Total Gas, on the other hand, remained locked at the 5 per cent lower limit on trades of around 3.66-lakh shares, with pending selling orders of another 6.5 lakh shares, data shows. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex had recouped from a low of 61,578, and was down 70-odd points at 61,835.

Shares of companies that were reblanaced, added and deleted to the MSCI India indexes, including the Small Cap index, were in focus in trade on Friday. Among the prominent stocks to be dropped by the global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) - Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas hit their respective 5 per cent lower limits at Rs 871 and Rs 812, respctively on the BSE.