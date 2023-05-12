MSCI rejig impact: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission dip 5%; Max soars 6%

Among the prominent stocks to be dropped by the global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) - Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas hit their respective 5 per cent lower limits at Rs 871 and Rs 812, respctively on the BSE.
At 11:00 AM, Adani Transmission was down 3.5 per cent at Rs 885. Nearly 69,000 shares had been traded on the BSE till then. Adani Total Gas, on the other hand, remained locked at the 5 per cent lower limit on trades of around 3.66-lakh shares, with pending selling orders of another 6.5 lakh shares, data shows. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex had recouped from a low of 61,578, and was down 70-odd points at 61,835.
Further, reports suggested that Kotak Bank is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of the MSCI India Index rejig. The shares of private lender could see inflows up to $810 million. The stock, however, traded flat around at Rs 1,956 on the BSE on Friday.
Among the Smallcap additions and deletions, shares of KFIN Technologies zoomed over 6 per cent. Syrma SGS Technology and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were up over 4 per cent each. On the flip side, Dilip Buildon slipped almost 3 per cent.
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd