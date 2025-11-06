Home / Markets / News / MSCI Nov rejig: Should you add Paytm, Fortis, GE Vernova to your portfolio?

MSCI Nov rejig: Should you add Paytm, Fortis, GE Vernova to your portfolio?

The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Global Standard Index to include Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova, Paytm, Siemens Energy from Dec 1, 2205; here's a trading strategy in these 4 stocks.

MSCI stocks to buy, sell: outlook on Paytm, GE Vernova, Fortis Health, Siemens Energy
Technical charts paint a mixed trend for Paytm, GE Vernova, Fortis Healthcare and Siemens Energy post MSCI index inclusion announcement. (Photo: Shutterstock.com)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a global index aggregator in its November rejig announced the inclusion of 4 Indian stocks in the Global Standard Index namely - One 97 Communications (Paytm), Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova T&D India and Siemens Energy India.  Meanwhile, Container Corporation of India and Tata Elxsi were the two stocks that were to be excluded from the Global Standard Index. These changes shall come into effect from December 01, 2025 onwards.  Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates that the 4 new stock inclusions in the MSCI Global Standard Index could see inflows in the range of $252 million - $436 million. READ MORE  Against this background, should you be adding these 4 stocks to your portfolio? Here's how these stocks are placed on the technical charts. 

One 97 Communications (Paytm)

Current Price: ₹1,300  Likely Target: ₹1,370  Upside Potential: 5.4%  Support: ₹1,281; ₹1,233  Resistance: ₹1,325  Paytm stock looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The short-term trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,233, with interim support visible around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,281. 
 
    On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹1,370 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,325. 

Fortis Healthcare

Current Price: ₹999  Likely Target: ₹927  Downside Risk: 7.2%  Support: ₹970  Resistance: ₹1,040; ₹1,060; ₹1,090  Fortis Healthcare is seen trading with a negative bias in recent trading days. At present, the stock is seen testing support at its 50-DMA at ₹999. On the downside, the stock can slip to ₹927 levels, suggests the chart, with interim support likely around ₹970.   
 
  The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,090, with near resistance visible around ₹1,040 and ₹1,060 levels, shows the daily chart. 

GE Vernova T&D India

Current Price: ₹3,065  Likely Target: ₹2,533  Downside Risk: 17.4%  Support: ₹2,997; ₹2,931; ₹2,700  Resistance: ₹3,175; ₹3,230; ₹3,300  GE Vernova T&D India stock has witnessed a phenomenal 113 per cent surge in the financial year 2025-26 thus far. The monthly chart shows that the stock has been climbing alongside the upper hand of the Bollinger Bands for the last many months.   
 
  Thus far in November, the stock has shed nearly 8 per cent from its high, and is showing some signs of tiredness. Charts warn that in case of a 38.2 sharp retracement the stock can potentially fall to ₹2,533 levels - this implies a downside risk of ... per cent from here.  Strong interim support for GE Vernova stock is visible around ₹2,700 levels; whereas, the 20-DMA and the 50-DMA at ₹2,997 and ₹2,931 may act as near-term supports. The upside for the stock is likely to be capped around ₹3,300 levels, with interim resistance seen at ₹3,175 and ₹3,230. 

Siemens Energy India

Current Price: ₹3,163  Support: ₹3,176; ₹3,060  Resistance: ₹3,320  Siemens Energy India, the demerged arm of Siemens India, was listed in June 2025. The stock thus far has hit a high of ₹3,625 and a low of ₹2,509 in the last six months. Technically, the stock is seen seeking support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹3,176; below which the stock may test the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands at ₹3,060 levels.   
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to break above its 50-DMA hurdle, which stands at ₹3,320 for fresh gains to emerge. 

Topics :Market technicalsstocks technical analysisTrading strategiesstock marketsStocks to buyStocks to avoidStock PicksMSCI indicesPaytmSiemensFortis Healhcare

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

