MSCI Nov rejig: Should you add Paytm, Fortis, GE Vernova to your portfolio?

One 97 Communications (Paytm)Current Price: ₹1,300 Likely Target: ₹1,370 Upside Potential: 5.4% Support: ₹1,281; ₹1,233 Resistance: ₹1,325 Paytm stock looks favourably placed on the charts across time-frames. The short-term trend is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,233, with interim support visible around the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,281.
Fortis HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹999 Likely Target: ₹927 Downside Risk: 7.2% Support: ₹970 Resistance: ₹1,040; ₹1,060; ₹1,090 Fortis Healthcare is seen trading with a negative bias in recent trading days. At present, the stock is seen testing support at its 50-DMA at ₹999. On the downside, the stock can slip to ₹927 levels, suggests the chart, with interim support likely around ₹970.
GE Vernova T&D IndiaCurrent Price: ₹3,065 Likely Target: ₹2,533 Downside Risk: 17.4% Support: ₹2,997; ₹2,931; ₹2,700 Resistance: ₹3,175; ₹3,230; ₹3,300 GE Vernova T&D India stock has witnessed a phenomenal 113 per cent surge in the financial year 2025-26 thus far. The monthly chart shows that the stock has been climbing alongside the upper hand of the Bollinger Bands for the last many months.
Siemens Energy IndiaCurrent Price: ₹3,163 Support: ₹3,176; ₹3,060 Resistance: ₹3,320 Siemens Energy India, the demerged arm of Siemens India, was listed in June 2025. The stock thus far has hit a high of ₹3,625 and a low of ₹2,509 in the last six months. Technically, the stock is seen seeking support around its 20-DMA, which stands at ₹3,176; below which the stock may test the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands at ₹3,060 levels.
