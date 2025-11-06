Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric shares slip 2% after ₹418-crore Q2 loss; check guidance here

Ola Electric shares slip 2% after ₹418-crore Q2 loss; check guidance here

Ola Electric Mobility shares fell 2 per cent after the EV maker reported a net loss of ₹418 crore in the September quarter

FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ola electric scooters are seen outside the Ola Electric Service Centre, in Thane on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, October 25, 2023. REUTERS
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. fell 2 per cent on Thursday after the 2-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) maker reported a net loss of ₹418 crore in the September quarter of the current financial year, driven by a 43 per cent decline in top line. 
 
The EV maker's stock fell as much as 2.12 per cent during the day to ₹49 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 1.9 per cent lower at ₹49.1 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:45 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade less than 1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 43 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ola Electric has a total market capitalisation of ₹21,635.12 trillion. 

Ola Electric Q2 results 

Ola Electric reported a net loss of ₹418 crore for the September quarter, narrowing from a loss of ₹495 crore in the same period last year. Revenue fell 43 per cent year-on-year to ₹690 crore from ₹1,214 crore. The company’s Ebitda loss reduced to ₹203 crore compared with ₹379 crore a year earlier.
 
Ola Electric achieved profitability in its auto segment for the first time during the September quarter, supported by a gross margin of 30.7 per cent, it said in the statement. The segment also turned cash-generative, posting an operating cash flow of ₹15 crore. After accounting for a one-time festive inventory build-up, it reported cash flow stood at a negative ₹40 crore.
 
"This marks a significant inflexion point in the company's journey toward sustainable profitability supported by strong gross margin expansion and disciplined cost management," Ola said in a statement.

Ola Electric outlook

Ola Electric has launched Ola Shakti, India's first residential Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), built using the company’s in-house 4680 Bharat Cells. The company expects revenue of around ₹100 crore from the product in the fourth quarter of FY26 and annual revenue of ₹1,000-1,200 crore in FY27.
 
The company also commissioned its Ola Gigafactory with a capacity of 2.5 GWh and remains on track to reach 5.9 GWh by March 2026.
 
On a full-year basis, Ola Electric now expects consolidated revenue of ₹3,000-3,200 crore in FY26, compared with its earlier projection of ₹4,200-4,700 crore, according to reports. For the second half of FY26, the company is targeting total auto deliveries of around 100,000 units.

Topics :MarketsOla Electric MobilityOla electric vehiclesIndia Inc earningsQ2 resultsNifty50

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

