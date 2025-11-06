Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MSCI Nov rejig: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm among 4 entrants in Standard Index

MSCI Nov rejig: Fortis Healthcare, Paytm among 4 entrants in Standard Index

Fortis Healthcare and GE Vernova have rallied 41 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the Nifty50

MCSI November rejig impact

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The global index aggregator MSCI announced changes to its key indices, with four stocks, including Fortis Healthcare, GE Vernova, One 97 Communications, and Siemens Energy, making the cutoff into the Global Standard Index.
 
Meanwhile, Container Corp and Tata Elxsi are the two stocks to be excluded from the Global Standard Index, MSCI said in a statement, adding that the changes will be made effective December 01 this year. 
 
The addition of the stocks in the key index comes amid a recovery in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, amid improving foreign flows. On the bourse, Fortis Healthcare and GE Vernova have rallied 41 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively, compared to an 8.2 per cent advance in the Nifty50. One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has risen 24 per cent, while Siemens Energy has risen 14 per cent since its listing earlier this year. 
 
 
According to reports, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates that Fortis and the three other additions to the Standard Index could attract inflows ranging from $252 million to $436 million, while the two exclusions may witness outflows of up to $162 million.
 
Coming to the MSCI India Domestic Index, six stocks were included in the November review, while three were excluded. Fortis Healthcare, FSN Ecommerce Ventures, GE Vernova, Indian Bank, One 97 Communications and Siemens Energy India were included in the index. Stocks that saw deletions are: Container Corp and Tata Elxsi.  

Also Read

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Sensex can hit 100,000 by June 2026; market correction over: Morgan Stanley

Markets, ADTV, Turnover

At ₹506 trillion, derivatives turnover hit 12-month high in Octoberpremium

bull run, market rally

Nifty to hit 54000 by 2030? Anand Rathi thinks it's possible, lists reasons

Stock market nifty Sensex

Motilal Oswal raises Nifty EPS, expects steady earnings momentum ahead

gullak, fund, savings

Leaner Bank Nifty on Sebi's new menu: A big-bank diet feeds a $1.5 bn churnpremium

 
In the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index, seven companies were included, while 33 stocks saw deletion from the index. Astral, Blue Jet Healthcare, Container Corp, Honeywell Automation, Leela Palaces, Tata Elxsi and Thermax were the companies to be included in the small-cap index. 
 
Globally, MSCI’s November 2025 review includes 69 additions and 64 deletions to the MSCI ACWI Index. Meanwhile, more Chinese stocks were added to MSCI’s Global Standard Indexes than deleted, the first time since February 2024, according to Bloomberg. The shift comes after the MSCI China Index has risen more than 30 per cent so far this year, the report said. 
 
In the August 2025 review, Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies were added to the Global Standard Index. 
 

More From This Section

Dividend

Dividend stocks: BPCL, NTPC, CAMS, 14 others to remain in spotlight today

Stocks to watch, November 6

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 6: Paytm, IndiGo, Delhivery, Grasim Industries

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in green; LIC, Ola Electric Q2 results today

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy

Tata Motors demerger impact: Changes in F&O lot size, OI, Strikes explained

Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors

Analyst's picks: BPCL, ICICI Lombard among top three stocks to buy today

Topics : Market Lens Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Fortis Healhcare One 97 Communications Siemens India MSCI indices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGroww IPOSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchLenskart IPO Allotment TodayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon