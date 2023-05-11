MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn



ALSO READ: Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4% Shares of two frontline Adani group companies – Adani Transmission ($122 million) and Adani Total Gas ($84 million) – as a result may see a combined outflow of $206 million on a likely cut in weightages, Pagaria wrote. Indus Towers, Nuvama's other 'high conviction' stock for exclusion could see an outflow of $83 million, the report suggests.

MSCI Indices is likely to announce changes for May in a review likely on May 12, even though the adjustments will take place on May 31, 2023, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a report on Thursday.