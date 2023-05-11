Home / Markets / News / MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

Shares of Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas had hit their respective lower circuit filter of 5 per cent on Monday, after MSCI said it would reduce their weights in its indices

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas may see outflow of $206 mn

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MSCI Indices is likely to announce changes for May in a review likely on May 12, even though the adjustments will take place on May 31, 2023, said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research in a report on Thursday.
Shares of two frontline Adani group companies – Adani Transmission ($122 million) and Adani Total Gas ($84 million) – as a result may see a combined outflow of $206 million on a likely cut in weightages, Pagaria wrote. Indus Towers, Nuvama's other 'high conviction' stock for exclusion could see an outflow of $83 million, the report suggests.

Also Read

MSCI cuts free float in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas; stocks sink 5%

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

Dr Reddy's Labs sinks 7% on disappointing Q4 operating performance

Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Topics :MSCIMarketsAdani GroupAdani Total SAAdani Transmission

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story