Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

Also Read NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts Adani Green, Adani Enterprises shares jump after group issues clarification Analysts cautious on mid, smallcaps; await earnings catch-up Adani Enterprises falls 3% as board to mull fund-raise on November 25 Adani Enterprises bounces 17% from day's low on massive jump in Q3 profit Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto MARKET LIVE: Dr Reddy, L&T pull Sensex, Nifty lower; Adani Ent rises 4% Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, were up 4 per cent to Rs 1,975 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company said it's board will hold a meeting on May 13 to approve a proposal to raise funds.The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, or a preferential issue, among other methods, the company said in a statement.Other two Group firms, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will consider fund raise same day as well. Shares of Adani Green Energy (Rs 924) and Adani Transmission (Rs 908) were up 2 per cent each on the BSE in intra-day trade.Meanwhile, for January-March quarter (Q4FY23), Adani Enterprises reported a strong 157 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to Rs 3,957 crore due to better operating performance across businesses.Total Income increased by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 31,716 crore on account of strong performance by IRM (Integrated Resources Management) and Airports business. Attributable profit after tax increased by 137 per cent YoY to Rs 722 crore in line with increased EBIDTA, Adani Enterprises said in a statement.The next generation of Adani Enterprises strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, roads, data center and primary industry like copper and petrochem all of which have significant scope for value unlocking.