In the past one month, MSIL has outperformed the market by soaring 20 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the BSE Auto index were up 0.2 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

MSIL is the market leader in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) space with market share pegged at 40.9 per cent as of FY25 and popular models being WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga, Fronx, among others.

What's driving MSIL stock price?

The government has proposed GST 2.0 reforms recently which aims to rationalize the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Earlier, the government announced its biggest-ever overhaul in the personal income tax structure thereby increasing the tax exempt income from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh in the Union Budget 2025-26. This tax relief is expected to increase disposable income in the hands of tax payers, thereby providing a big booster for the auto space amid anticipation that people will upgrade their standard of living by potentially buying new vehicles which can either be a 2-Wheeler or PV.