Diamond Power Infra share price: Shares of : Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure jumped over 2 per cent in Thursday's trading session following order wins from the Adani group for the supply of conductors.

Diamond Power Infra's share price rose to 356.25 on the BSE, up 2.56 per cent against the last closing price of 347.35. As of 9.47 am, it was trading 1.3 per cent higher at 351.95 as against a 0.13 per cent decline in the BSE barometer Sensex.

It has delivered spectacular returns to investors, gaining 155 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 3353 per cent over three years.

Diamond Power order win details

Diamond Power, a day ago, announced that it has received two purchase orders from Adani Energy Solutions Limited on November 25, 2026, in the ordinary course of business, for supply of 6,659.66 km of AL-59 conductors (5,692.66 km AL-59 Lapwing and 967 km AL-59 Zebra).

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 25,800; sugar shares surge up to 14% The conductors are for the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh portions of a ±800 kV HVDC Bhadla–Fatehpur transmission project. The aggregate value of the orders is ₹488.18 crore including GST (₹413.71 crore excluding GST). These orders further strengthen the company's presence in the HVDC transmission segment, it said in an exchange filing. These orders follow Diamond Power’s earlier order of ₹707.80 crore for the same project, taking the company’s total orders for the Bhadla–Fatehpur HVDC line to about ₹1,196 crore, and further strengthen its position in the HVDC business.