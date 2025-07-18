Multiple order wins lift Afcons Infrastructure shares by 6%; details here

The uptick in the shares of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship company, Afcons Infrastructure, came after the company secured two road construction orders worth ₹4,535.44 crore in Croatia.

In an exchange filing, Afcon Infrastructure said, “We are pleased to inform that Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) in two different packages by Croatian Motorways Ltd for construction of roads – Package J324/23 and Package - J325/23 in the Republic of Croatia.”

The first contract, Package J324/23, involves the construction of a 9-km stretch between Rudine and Slano in the Metković–Dubrovnik sector. The estimated contract value is EUR 240.59 million (approximately ₹2,398 crore), with a completion period of 42 months.

The second contract, Package J325/23, covers an 11.5-km road between Slano and Puo Marvincac in the same sector. The project is valued at EUR 214.45 million (approximately ₹2,137.44 crore) and also has a completion timeline of 42 months.