Multiple order wins lift Afcons Infrastructure shares by 6%; details here

Afcons Infrastructure share price: Construction engineering company Afcons Infrastructure share price increased as much as 5.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹440.30 per share on Friday, July 18, 2025.
Why did Afcons Infrastructure share price rise today?
The uptick in the shares of Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship company, Afcons Infrastructure, came after the company secured two road construction orders worth ₹4,535.44 crore in Croatia.
In an exchange filing, Afcon Infrastructure said, “We are pleased to inform that Afcons Infrastructure Limited has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L1) in two different packages by Croatian Motorways Ltd for construction of roads – Package J324/23 and Package - J325/23 in the Republic of Croatia.”
The first contract, Package J324/23, involves the construction of a 9-km stretch between Rudine and Slano in the Metković–Dubrovnik sector. The estimated contract value is EUR 240.59 million (approximately ₹2,398 crore), with a completion period of 42 months.
The second contract, Package J325/23, covers an 11.5-km road between Slano and Puo Marvincac in the same sector. The project is valued at EUR 214.45 million (approximately ₹2,137.44 crore) and also has a completion timeline of 42 months.
Afcons Infrastructure made a quiet debut on the bourses on November 4, 2024. On the BSE, the scrip listed at ₹430.5, reflecting a discount of 7.01 per cent against the IPO issue price of ₹463. Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Afcons Infrastructure listed at a discount of 7.99 per cent at ₹426 against the IPO issue price.
About Afcons Infrastructure
Afcons Infrastructure, a part of the renowned Shapoorji Pallonji Group, is one of India’s leading infrastructure, engineering, and construction companies. Known for its expertise in executing complex EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, Afcons plays a vital role in developing critical infrastructure across sectors.
The company’s diverse portfolio spans marine and industrial facilities, surface transport projects such as roads and highways, urban infrastructure including metros and flyovers, as well as hydro, tunneling, and oil & gas infrastructure. With a strong global footprint, Afcons has successfully delivered major projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
The market capitalisation of Afcons Infrastructure is ₹15,557.29 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.
