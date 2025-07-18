HDFC AMC hits record high; time to buy, book profits or stay invested?

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) shares rose 5 per cent in two days after the company released its Q1 results. The scrip touched an all-time high on BSE at ₹5,619.6 per share on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,19,900.58 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹5,619.6 per share, and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹3,525.05 per share.

ALSO READ | Indian Hotels share rises 2% on strong Q1; should you buy, sell or hold? Post the announcement of results, brokerages remain upbeat of HDFC AMC stock and have raised their target price on the backdrop of strong Q1 performance and sustained asset under management (AUM) growth. HDFC AMC Q1 results analysis: Motilal Oswal| Buy | Target raised to ₹6,400 from ₹6,000 HDFC AMC's Q1 numbers were inline with the brokerage's estimates. The company's operating revenue grew 25 per cent/ 7 per cent Y-o-Y/Q-o-Q to ₹970 crore which was inline with estimates. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter was at ₹770 crore, up 30 per cent Y-o-Y and Ebitda margins were at 80 per cent as against 77 per cent in Q1FY25 and 81 per cent in Q4FY25.

Motilal Oswal has raised its earnings estimates by 3 per cent each for FY26/FY27, reflecting strong 1QFY26 performance and stable AUM growth. HDFC AMC Q1FY26 results analysis: Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target raised to ₹6,530 from ₹5,840 ALSO READ | Nuvoco Vistas Corporation soars 9%, hits over 2-year high post Q1 results Bolstered by sustained flows, improved market outlook and strong execution, the brokerage raised its FY26E/27E/28E NOPLAT by 6.7 per cent/7.1 per cent/5.5 per cent. HDFC AMC Q1 results The company on Thursday, in market hours, reported a net profit of ₹748 crore for Q1FY26 , up 24 per cent, from ₹604 crore a year ago.