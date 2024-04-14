Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red as mkt takes a dip

Mutual funds (MFs) scooped up smallcap shares across sectors such as healthcare, banking and financial services in March 2024 amid a near 4.5 per cent fall in key smallcap indices.

Aster DM Healthcare, NLC India, and Aavas Financiers topped the list of most-bought stocks in the Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore market capitalisation (mcap) bracket, according to a study by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Aster and Aavas had corrected by 13 per cent and 10 per cent in March, respectively, while NLC India ended the month with a 2.5 per cent gain. MFs deployed around Rs 3,700 crore into these three stocks.