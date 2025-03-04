Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' for Nifty today
Nifty today: 21,800 likely to act as a key support while 22,500 remains the immediate barrier on the upsideSahaj Agrawal New Delhi
Strategy Details:
Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
Expiry: 6 March 2025
Strike Prices: Sell 21,800 PE and Sell 22,500 CE
Net Premium Inflow: 38
Stop Loss: 74
Target: Capture the entire premium inflow
Rationale:
>> 21,800 likely to act as a key support while 22,500 remains the immediate barrier on the upside.
>> Technical oscillators indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff.
>> Nifty is expected to remain confined within 21,800–22,500 over the coming few days.
>> Short Strangles using the Weekly series are ideal to capitalise on Theta decay.
====================
Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.