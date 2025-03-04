Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' for Nifty today

Strategy Details:

Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle

Expiry: 6 March 2025

Strike Prices: Sell 21,800 PE and Sell 22,500 CE

Net Premium Inflow: 38

Stop Loss: 74

Target: Capture the entire premium inflow

Rationale:

>> 21,800 likely to act as a key support while 22,500 remains the immediate barrier on the upside.

>> Technical oscillators indicate a potential stabilising effect after the sharp selloff.

>> Nifty is expected to remain confined within 21,800–22,500 over the coming few days.

>> Short Strangles using the Weekly series are ideal to capitalise on Theta decay.

Disclaimer: Sahaj Agrawal is senior vice president and head of derivatives research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.