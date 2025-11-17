Home / Markets / News / Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps 9% on posting strong Q2 results; PAT up 30% YoY

Narayana Hrudayalaya jumps 9% on posting strong Q2 results; PAT up 30% YoY

In Q2, Narayana Hrudayalaya reported a consolidated net profit of ₹258.3 crore, as compared to ₹199.3 crore a year ago, up 30 per cent

Stock Market
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Narayana Hrudayalaya shares jumped 9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,913 per share after the company posted its Q2 results. At 9:48 AM, Narayana Hrudayalaya's share price was up 8.79 per cent on BSE at ₹1,907.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 84,797.41.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹39,032.91 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,371.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,238.45.  

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q2 results

In Q2, Narayana Hrudayalaya reported a consolidated net profit of ₹258.3  crore, as compared to ₹199.3 crore a year ago, up 30 per cent.
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,643.8 crore, as compared to ₹1,367 crore, up 20 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹430.9 crore, as against ₹332.3 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
As on September 30, 2025, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and investments, was ₹246.6 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.06 (Out of which, debt worth $ 69.0 Mn is foreign currency denominated).

Management commentary 

“Our hospital business in Cayman continues to deliver robust performance, with the insurance business showing strong growth, resulting in record revenues for the region. We are confident that the synergies between the hospital and insurance businesses will deliver steady growth going forward in the Cayman region. The domestic Integrated Care business continues to be on a strong growth path, with our clinics garnering sizeable footfalls across all locations, providing a positive thrust to the overall business," said Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya.
 
Founded in 2000 by Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The Company has a network of 18 hospitals and 2 heart centers across India along with overseas presence at Cayman Islands, with over 5,550 operational beds and a capacity of over 5,900 beds.

Topics :Narayana HrudayalayaBuzzing stocksstock market tradingBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

