The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹39,032.91 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,371.6 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,238.45.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,643.8 crore, as compared to ₹1,367 crore, up 20 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹430.9 crore, as against ₹332.3 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

As on September 30, 2025, the total borrowings less cash & bank balance and investments, was ₹246.6 crore, representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.06 (Out of which, debt worth $ 69.0 Mn is foreign currency denominated).

Management commentary

“Our hospital business in Cayman continues to deliver robust performance, with the insurance business showing strong growth, resulting in record revenues for the region. We are confident that the synergies between the hospital and insurance businesses will deliver steady growth going forward in the Cayman region. The domestic Integrated Care business continues to be on a strong growth path, with our clinics garnering sizeable footfalls across all locations, providing a positive thrust to the overall business," said Dr Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya.