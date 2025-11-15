Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.28% to Rs 1643.79 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 30.08% to Rs 258.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.28% to Rs 1643.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1366.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

