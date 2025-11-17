V2 Retail hits 5% upper circuit on posting healthy Q2 results; details here

V2 Retail shares touched 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹2,492.9 per share after the company posted its Q2 results . At 9:21 AM, V2 Retail's share price was up 2.59 per cent on BSE at ₹2435.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 84,737.52.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,881.66 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,572 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,090.

V2 Retail Q2 results

In Q2, V2 Retail reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17.2 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹1.9 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹708.6 crore, as compared to ₹380 crore, up 86 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹85.4 crore, as against ₹33.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sees 23% downside for MRF post Q2 results; Should you sell? As of September 30, 2025, the company operated 259 stores with a total retail area of 27.94 lac sq. ft. The company opened 43 stores in Q2 FY26. Management commentary “Our strong H1 FY26 historical performance has reinforced the resilience of our business model and validated the strategic choices we have made. Building on this solid foundation, we enter the second half of the year with heightened momentum and clarity of direction," said Ram Chandra Agarwal, chairman & managing director, V2 Retail.