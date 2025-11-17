V2 Retail hits 5% upper circuit on posting healthy Q2 results; details here
V2 Retail shares touched 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹2,492.9 per share after the company posted its Q2 results
. At 9:21 AM, V2 Retail's share price
was up 2.59 per cent on BSE at ₹2435.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 84,737.52.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,881.66 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,572 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,090.
V2 Retail Q2 results
In Q2, V2 Retail reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17.2 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹1.9 crore a year ago.
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹708.6 crore, as compared to ₹380 crore, up 86 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹85.4 crore, as against ₹33.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Management commentary
“Our strong H1 FY26 historical performance has reinforced the resilience of our business model and validated the strategic choices we have made. Building on this solid foundation, we enter the second half of the year with heightened momentum and clarity of direction," said Ram Chandra Agarwal, chairman & managing director, V2 Retail.
He added: The encouraging consumer response to our distinctive, competitively priced product portfolio continues to affirm the strength and relevance of our value proposition. By consistently offering fresh, trend-aligned assortments rooted in uncompromising quality and exceptional value for money, we are driving robust and broad-based growth across our expanding store network.
V2 Retail is among the fastest-growing value fashion retailers in India, with strong brand equity and a loyal customer base across diverse demographic segments. The company offers a wide portfolio of apparel and lifestyle products, delivering quality fashion at affordable prices under its core philosophy of “Value and Variety.” V2 Retail has established a strong presence across Northern and Eastern India, with a focused strategy to serve the neo-middle-class population in Tier II and Tier III cities. By offering well-curated, trend-forward assortments at accessible price points, the Company continues to address the evolving needs of India's aspirational consumers.
