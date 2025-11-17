Home / Markets / News / V2 Retail hits 5% upper circuit on posting healthy Q2 results; details here

V2 Retail hits 5% upper circuit on posting healthy Q2 results; details here

In Q2, V2 Retail reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17.2 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹1.9 crore a year ago

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
V2 Retail shares touched 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹2,492.9 per share after the company posted its Q2 results. At 9:21 AM, V2 Retail's share price was up 2.59 per cent on BSE at ₹2435.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 84,737.52.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹8,881.66 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹2,572 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹1,090.  

V2 Retail Q2 results

In Q2, V2 Retail reported a consolidated net profit of ₹17.2 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹1.9 crore a year ago.
 
Its revenue from operations stood at ₹708.6 crore, as compared to ₹380 crore, up 86 per cent. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹85.4 crore, as against ₹33.1 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
As of September 30, 2025, the company operated 259 stores with a total retail area of 27.94 lac sq. ft. The company opened 43 stores in Q2 FY26.  ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sees 23% downside for MRF post Q2 results; Should you sell?

Management commentary 

“Our strong H1 FY26 historical performance has reinforced the resilience of our business model and validated the strategic choices we have made. Building on this solid foundation, we enter the second half of the year with heightened momentum and clarity of direction," said Ram Chandra Agarwal, chairman & managing director, V2 Retail.
 
He added: The encouraging consumer response to our distinctive, competitively priced product portfolio continues to affirm the strength and relevance of our value proposition. By consistently offering fresh, trend-aligned assortments rooted in uncompromising quality and exceptional value for money, we are driving robust and broad-based growth across our expanding store network.
 
V2 Retail is among the fastest-growing value fashion retailers in India, with strong brand equity and a loyal customer base across diverse demographic segments. The company offers a wide portfolio of apparel and lifestyle products, delivering quality fashion at affordable prices under its core philosophy of “Value and Variety.” V2 Retail has established a strong presence across Northern and Eastern India, with a focused strategy to serve the neo-middle-class population in Tier II and Tier III cities. By offering well-curated, trend-forward assortments at accessible price points, the Company continues to address the evolving needs of India's aspirational consumers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher; Bank Nifty hits fresh high; Tata Motors PV sinks 6%

Brokerages raise target on Apollo Tyres despite fall in PAT YoY; details

Rupee pulls back from record low levels on softer oil; opens at 88.71/$

Marico wins Street backing despite copra-led margin squeeze in Q2FY26

Nuvama retains 'Buy' on Eureka Forbes post Q2, sees 28% upside; here's why

Topics :V2 RetailBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story