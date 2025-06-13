Narayana, Max Healthcare shares gain up to 5%, hit new highs in weak market

Shares of hospitals and healthcare services providers were in demand, and rallied up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market on the back of a healthy outlook.

Most Indian hospitals have now broken even and started contributing to profits. There is a rising demand for specialized treatments, including oncology and high-end surgical procedures. This trend is contributing to higher ARPOB (Average Revenue per Occupied Bed) and overall revenue growth.

According to analysts at Choice Equity Broking, accounting for ~5-7 per cent of revenue, medical tourism is expected to grow at nearly double the overall rate in the mid-term. Factors such as normalization in the geo-political issue, operationalization of a new airport in Noida, affordable treatment costs, world-class facilities, and skilled medical personnel will continue to attract international patients, particularly from Southeast Asia and the Middle East, analysts said.

Meanwhile, India's healthcare sector is on the cusp of significant transformation, driven by increased public and private investments, policy initiatives, and demographic shifts. Despite the current challenges, including disparities in healthcare infrastructure and the availability of medical services in the workforce between urban and rural areas, the future looks promising with sustained efforts and strategic investments. As of 2022, India's healthcare spending accounted for 3.3 per cent of the GDP; however, with sustained efforts, it is anticipated to reach 5 per cent by 2030, according to CareEdge Ratings.