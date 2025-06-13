NSE Nifty sinks below 24,500; is the market bullish set-up under threat?

Technically, the near-term bias for the Nifty is likely to remain favourable as long as it holds above 24,512; below which the index can slip another 2 per cent to test its 200-day moving average.

