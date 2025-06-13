NSE Nifty sinks below 24,500; is the market bullish set-up under threat?

NiftyCurrent Level: 24,500 Support: 24,512; 24,380 Resistance: 25,050; 25,200 At present, the Nifty 50 index has slipped below its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at 24,850 levels. The index is now seen testing support around its super trend line support on the daily chart at 24,512. Technically, the near-term bias for the NSE benchmark index is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above this trend line support on a closing basis. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART The Nifty chart shows that the present uptrend started with a gap-up on May 12, 2025; the low of that day stands at 24,380 levels, and is likely to act as a significant support for now. As long as the Nifty manages to sustain above these levels, there could be a hope for the positive bias to prevail. ALSO READ | Stocks of Mukesh Ambani-owned companies dip up to 58% from 2024 high In case, both the support levels are violated the Nifty may extend the fall towards the 200-DMA, which stands at 24,080 levels. Meanwhile, on the upside, the Nifty 50 index was seen facing consistent resistance around the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands around 25,200 levels. Going ahead, further gains for the Nifty can be anticipated only in case of break and sustained trade above 25,200 levels, with interim resistance likely around 25,050 levels.
