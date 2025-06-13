Gold-linked stocks: Manappuram Fin hits all time high, Muthoot Fin gains

When gold prices rise, the value of the collateral increases, allowing borrowers to access higher loan amounts and reducing the lender’s credit risk. This typically boosts demand for gold loans and improves recovery in case of default, supporting profitability.

Who are gold financers?

Gold financers are financial institutions or non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) that provide loans against gold jewellery as collateral. These loans are typically short-term, easy to access, and popular among individuals and small businesses needing quick liquidity.

Jewellery stocks dull

At 1 PM, PC Jewellers shares were down 2.46 per cent, Titan shares were down 0.59 per cent, Senco Gold 0.87 per cent, Kalyan Jewellers 0.96 per cent. Overall, jewellery stocks slipped up to 3 per cent.

How does a rise in gold prices impact jewellery stocks?

When gold prices rise sharply, consumer demand for jewellery may soften, as buyers delay or reduce purchases. This can hurt sales volumes for jewellery companies.